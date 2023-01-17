College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those who earned the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns. Atglen — Hayley Koller, Diego Tenorio. Columbia — Jennifer Alicea. Conestoga — Sarah Bleacher. Denver — Jeanine Oliver. Elizabethtown — Hope Luscian. Ephrata — Amber Funk, Kimberly Matthews, Sarina Vang. Lancaster — Erica Brown, Susan Enlow, Sarah Farley, Jania Freeman, Angel Habecker, Alden Hahn, Tarah Lopez, Anthony Nguyen, Chelsie Ober, Kaite Parraga, Briana Riley, Desiree Rivera, Edna Santiago Quirindongo, Lauren Shafer, Tim Shonk, Casey Trone, Kayla Vazquez, Deborah Yocum. Landisville — Chandra Niroula. Lititz — Lexi Hoover, Kerrigan McCardell. Manheim — Alyssa Markley, Connor Sylvester. Marietta — Amanda Bucher, McKenna Palmer. Mount Joy — Tanner Kennedy, Katelyn Pilsner. Nottingham — Johanna Bertogli. Oxford — Nicholas Fernandez. Salunga — Emily Sinclair.

