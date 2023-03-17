The Northern Lebanon County School Board voted to not approve the high school's performance of The Addams Family Musical in 2024.
The board voted 7-2 on Tuesday to not approve the musical, according to FOX43. Board members expressed concerns about the values the show promotes.
“If we promote it, we permit it," said board member Troy Williams, according to the report. Williams is also a pastor at Calvary Church in Lebanon. "There are a number of scenes, lines, and phrases in this musical that I do not want to promote within our district.”
Michael Marlowe, vice president of the school board, said the musical's themes are "dark" and not representative of the culture or climate they were trying to build. Some examples he pointed to were scenes of children smoking, references to liking torture and self-harm, according to the report.
Board President Barry Naum said he would enjoy seeing the musical in a community theater but that they were discussing a school play.
Board members Dr. Michelle Bucks and Rev. Robb Faller voted to approve the musical, with Bucks pointing out that The Addams Family Musical is one of the most popular musicals being performed across the country. Faller is a pastor at Ono United Methodist Church.
“It is dark, it’s different, it’s edgy, but it’s not in a bad way that most in our community would take issue with," Bucks said.