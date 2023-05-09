David Fitzpatrick of York County and his 2-year-old Pekingese named Pequest Rum Dum, or “Rummie,” won Reserve Best in Show on Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Best in Show went to "Buddy Holly," a petit griffon basset Vendeen, or PGBV.

The judge for Best in Show is Elizabeth Sweigart, from Bowmansville, Pennsylvania, who was a handler before being a judge. This will be her sixth time judging at Westminster.

On Monday, Rummie won the Pekingese category which advanced him to the Toy Group competition where he won first place, qualifying him for Best in Show.

“I was very excited yesterday and proud,” said Fitzpatrick, reached Tuesday afternoon by phone. “It's always a surprise to win at a show, you know, at this level. … It's like our Olympics.”

Fitzpatrick, 66, is no stranger to Westminster, having competed there and at many other dog shows across the country for decades, according to his website.

In December 2021, Fitzpatrick was presented with the Breeder of the Year award for Pequest Pekingese at the AKC National Championship, which honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the quality of purebred dogs.

This is Rummie’s third weekend of shows this year, which isn’t a lot, according to Fitzpatrick, making the victory even sweeter.

“You hope to do well, but there's, you know, so many things that can go wrong that you just can't predict,” he said. “It was quite a thrill.”

The day before the competition, Fitzpatrick drove to New York City and has been staying at a local hotel, taking care of Rummie in between competitions. He described how important it is for the dog to feel relaxed and stay as chilled out as possible.

“We’re like resting and grooming and, you know, making sure he has… gone to the bathroom,” he laughed.

Another local dog at the show was Ori, a 3-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and his handler Alexis Schlott, of Lancaster. But Ori didn’t place at the competition.

To Fitzpatrick, it’s an honor to even compete at Westminster, the second longest sporting event in the U.S.

“When you get to go in for Best in Show, you really want to enjoy the moment,” he said. “You're happy for your dog and for all the other dogs that have won.”

Viewers can stream the show at westminsterkennelclub.org or on the Fox Sports app. Group Judging is from 7:30 to 11 p.m., with Best in Show being the last event of the night.