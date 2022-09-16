When: Octorara Area school board meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Board President Brian Fox began the meeting with a review of possible changes to the alignment of municipalities in the district’s three regions.

Background: The district is divided into three regions. Region 1 includes Atglen, Christiana, Parkesburg North and West Sadsbury. Region 2 contains Sadsbury in Lancaster County and West Fallowfield, while Region 3 encompasses Londonderry, Highland and Parkesburg South. Regions must be roughly equal in size and contain contiguous municipalities.

Why it’s important: Review of the regions is required after results of each U.S. census become available. Fox prepared several options with a goal of putting both voting districts of Parkesburg in the same region.

What happens next: Fox did not find any options that meet the requirements while putting both parts of Parkesburg in the same region. Information is available on the district website. The issue will remain open for public comment until November when the board will vote on the issue.

Quotable: “To maintain contiguous and balanced, we leave things as they are. I don’t see any other way to do it,” Fox said.

Other happenings: Board member Anthony Falgiatore asked for legal evidence that school staff are allowed to confiscate cellphones. He has concerns that it may be a violation of the student’s state and federal constitutional rights.

Historic item: Superintendent Michele Orner showed the board a large brick inscribed Octorara Area School District 1956 that was found during summer cleaning of the high school. Fox suggested it be put on display, possibly with other district history.