Cedar Crest High School is mourning the loss of a football player who died in an car crash this past weekend.

A statement on Sunday from Cornwall-Lebanon School District Superintendent Philip Domencic identified the student as junior Michael Joseph Rivera. Counselors will be available Monday for students and staff at the High School as well as other school buildings, the statement said.

"Words cannot express how deeply saddened all of us are in this moment. The hurt and pain from this loss will not go away quickly," a Facebook post on the Falcon Football Club page said.