During Cornwall-Lebanon’s meeting Sept. 21, with masks and social distancing required, the school board formally accepted the resignation of Cedar Crest High School principal Nicole Malinoski, effective Sept. 15.

Malinoski is leaving the school district to pursue a similar position at Cumberland Valley High School.

The school board has posted the opening created by Malinoski’s departure, and following an interview process, aims to have her replacement in place by the end of the calendar year.

Malinoski’s resignation was one of 15 accepted by the school board at the meeting. Those who resigned include one adviser, four instructional assistants, five cafeteria helpers, one secretary, one specialist and two teachers.

The district acknowledged the receipt of two vision-screening machines donated by the Lebanon Lions Club. The machines will allow the school district to test students for such vision impairments such as depth perception, color blindness and far-sightedness.