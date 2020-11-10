Instruction of students at Cedar Crest High School will be conducted entirely virtually from Nov. 9-11 because eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported among students during the 14 days prior to Nov. 6, including two positive cases among district staff and one positive case reported among non-district staff.

The news came during the Nov. 9 Cornwall-Lebanon school board meeting as those present wore masks and sat distanced from each other within the confines of Cedar Crest High School’s large-group instruction room.

In a related matter, the school board was notified that, to this point, the COVID-19 crisis has cost the Cornwall-Lebanon school district nearly $2 million, even after it had been awarded a handful of grants.

Through a report, the school board also learned that 78 varsity athletic contests, 57 junior varsity competitions and 76 junior high games involving Cedar Crest student-athletes were conducted during the recently completed fall sports season. Four athletic contests were not played due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus by opposing school districts.

From the same report, the board learned the winter sports season, slated to begin with practices on Nov. 20, is on schedule pending a review of Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines.