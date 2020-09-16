Cornwall-Lebanon school board on Sept. 14 received the resignation of Cedar Crest High School Principal Nicole Malinoski, who is leaving to become principal at Cumberland Valley High School.

The board expects to accept Malinoski’s resignation at its next meeting, Sept. 21, in the high school’s large group instruction room.

Malinoski has been the high school principal for seven years.

“I was honored to serve the Cornwall-Lebanon community in various roles over the past 21 years,” Malinoski posted on her Facebook page. “I will miss my staff tremendously, as they are the most committed and dedicated individuals who embrace the mission of our district on a daily basis.”

Praising Malinoski’s “outstanding leadership,” Cornwall-Lebanon Superintendent Philip Domencic said, “She’s done a great job for our students. She’s created a very positive school culture, particularly during this trying time. We’re going to greatly miss her, but we’re excited for her.”

After accepting Malinoski's resignation, Cornwall-Lebanon school board will post the opening, interview candidates and then hire a replacement. Domencic said the district expects to have a new high school principal in place by late December.

In other action, the Cornwall-Lebanon school district also received the resignation of board member Robert Griffiths. The school board is expected to advertise that opening this weekend, before conducting interviews for Griffiths’ replacement Oct. 7 or 8.

Griffiths had been a member of the Cornwall-Lebanon school board since 2017.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Mr. Griffiths is a dedicated educator himself,” Domencic said. “He had such a commitment to public education. We appreciate him bringing that experience to the board.”

Also during the meeting Jean Hentz, director of business affairs, recommended reallocating $1 million from the budget to virtual education and $500,000 from the budget to transportation, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The board is expected to vote on the recommendation at its next meeting.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent Cornwell-Lebanon Area School District coverage