When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 31.

What happened: Casey Rohrer was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of board member Jane Horst. Rohrer will fill the slot through December 2023.

Background: Horst, who represented Paradise Township, moved from the district, and her resignation was effective March 30. Board members Michael Hartmann and Steven Temple, who also represent Paradise, were tasked with interviewing applicants and making a recommendation to the full board.

Quotable: “I just have a love for the community and the educators,” Rohrer said after the meeting. She also indicated that she may run for the board position at the end of her appointed term.

Building project: The meeting was preceded by a brief public hearing on the planned middle school/high school construction project as required by the state.

Why it’s important: The hearing included a brief review of why the new construction is needed, a description of the project and cost summary.

The cost: The total cost of the project is to be no more than $84.9 million.

What happens next: Residents who did not speak at the hearing may still make comments in writing. Once the comment period is concluded the board will vote to advertise for bids.