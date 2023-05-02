When: Warwick Township supervisors meeting, April 19.

What happened: Police Chief David Steffen presented the 2022 Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department annual report, which covered statistics, agency highlights, strategic planning, budget and finance details, among other items.

Background: Steffen provided statistics about the four municipalities served — Warwick Township, Clay Township, Penn Township and East Petersburg Borough — with a combined population of more than 42,500 and 20,507 calls for service in 2022.

Stats: In 2022, there were 495 criminal arrests and 1,147 citations issued. There were 60 DUI arrests and 89 fugitive arrests. There were 402 traffic details and 6,984 patrol checks. In the region, there were 297 major crashes, 283 minor crashes, and no fatalities.

Quotable: “There was a 41.3% increase in call volume from 2019 to 2022,” said Steffen, pointing out that the addition of East Petersburg accounted for 8.5% of the increase.

Auto theft: Steffen reported that with the inclusion of the Manheim Auto Auction in the department’s jurisdiction, the figures for auto theft and recovery fluctuate. There are two full-time patrol officers who dedicate their hours to the vehicle-theft task force.

Highlight: A highlight Steffen provided included the development and implementation of a new use-of-force policy directive. The department, along with police-like agencies across the country, reexamined its use-of-force policies and embraced de-escalation and intervention in both policy and training.

Training: Steffen noted the department continues to train and review performance in key areas of police response to social issues such as bias-based policing, response to mental health-related crises, opioid and drug overdose, and domestic violence-related issues.

What’s next: Steffen noted it would be his last presentation as he is retiring in August, after 10 years as chief. His replacement has not been announced.

Rock Lititz: In subdivision-related business, supervisors approved a land development plan for the Clair Global headquarters building at 200 Rock Lititz Blvd. at Rock Lititz. The new building will be located to the rear of the Rock Lititz Studio 1 and Studio 2. The building will serve as headquarters for operations and warehousing, while the existing Clair building on Ellen Drive will remain a manufacturing facility.

Strategic plan: Township Manager Brian Harris said that nearly 150 people attended the opening kickoff of the Strengthening Community 2030 comprehensive plan, providing input toward the seven-year strategic planning process for the Warwick region, including Elizabeth Township, Lititz Borough and Warwick Township.

Auditor: Earlier in April, the township’s auditor, Trout CPA, notified supervisors it is changing its business model and will no longer be working with the township. In its search to find an accounting firm for future audits, the township has been looking at hiring Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz of Lancaster. Supervisors were in favor of working with the company for future audits.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. May 3 via Zoom.