When: Caernarvon Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: During the board’s second virtual meeting, Dawn Ekdahl, director of Historic Poole Forge, explained how COVID-19 has affected the township park.

Details: The playground and pavilion have been closed, and more than two months of rentals and community events have been canceled. Still, Ekdahl said the park has been busy, with lots of people using the grounds for picnicking, jogging and fishing.

Funding: Without revenue from pavilion and mansion rentals, Historic Poole Forge is operating on a very limited budget. Additionally, Ekdahl noted the park usually raises funds through community events, such as the annual Spring Plant Swap and Trout Derby, but those events have been canceled. To boost future funding, Ekdahl and the supervisors decided Historic Poole Forge will participate in Lancaster County’s 2020 ExtraGive event.

What’s next: As the weather gets warmer, Ekdahl will seed the park’s wildflower meadow area and will bring out more picnic tables. When Lancaster County progresses to the yellow phase of reopening, the township will allow the park pavilion to be rented to groups of 25 or fewer people.

Other business: Supervisors approved the township zoning officer’s request to begin drive-by inspections of properties with a history of violating zoning ordinances. These property owners already have received violation letters, but the supervisors indicated they were not aware of any changes being made. The board decided that until face-to-face inspections can resume, the zoning officer will inspect the sites from her vehicle.