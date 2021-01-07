Caernarvon Township sign

When: Caernarvon Township Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: With all three supervisors returning, the board did not seat any new members. Bob Lauffer was reelected chair and Terry Hartranft was reelected vice chair.

Officials: The township’s solicitor and zoning officer will remain the same. Vision Engineering will continue to provide engineering and sewage enforcement services.

Appointments: Appointed were Brian Bauer as Elanco emergency management coordinator and planning commission member;  Sharon Krock as host municipal inspector for the Lanchester Landfill;  Jeff Buckwalter to the zoning hearing board; and Raymond Brubaker and Anthony Martin to the agricultural advisory board.  

Meetings:  The board will continue to hold voting meetings on the first Monday of the month.  Workshop meetings will be held on an as needed basis.  

Other business: Based on recommendations from the county commissioners, the board voted to give the township office and road maintenance staff 3% and 3.5% cost of living raises. The raise did not apply to roadmaster Terry Martin and part-time road crew member Terry Hartranft, who are both also supervisors. Any change to their salaries will be determined by the township auditors.  

