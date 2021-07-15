When: Supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the status of several improvement projects scheduled to take place throughout the township.

Knobby Hill: Supervisors had hoped to begin the construction needed to implement a stormwater improvement plan along Knobby Hill Road late this summer, but not all of the permits have been finalized. The board now expects the project to begin this fall or possibly next spring.

Township garage: In June the township advertised bid opportunities for four separate contracts for work needed to add a wash bay on to the township garage. Bids were received for three of the contracts, but no bids were received for the plumbing work. The board is hoping to obtain bids for the plumbing work by August and award the contracts at their next meeting. Supervisor Terry Martin noted that the bids the township did receive are significantly higher than what the board was expecting when they originally began planning the project.

Poole Forge: The board approved a $5,300 plan to repaint the covered bridge at Historic Poole Forge. The project is expected to take two days to complete and be finished by the end of September.