When: Caernarvon Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Supervisors discussed the proposed 2022 budget and unanimously voted to set the property tax rate at $1.17 per $100,000 of property value.

Tax rate: Caernarvon, which has one of the lowest property tax rates in Lancaster County, has had the same tax rate since 2018, when the rate was lowered from 0.015 to 0.0117 mills to remain revenue neutral after property assessments. Supervisor Terry Hartranft estimated that the rate has not been increased since the 1990s.

Revenue: The township’s biggest source of revenue is a projected $1 million in fees collected as the host municipality for the Chester County Solid Waste Authority’s landfill. The township also expects to collect $620,000 in earned income taxes, $50,000 in real estate transfer taxes and $2,900 in property taxes. Total general fund revenue is projected to be roughly $1.75 million.

Expenses: Stormwater management projects and road maintenance costs are the township’s biggest expenses. The township anticipates that routine maintenance, snow removal, road crew salaries, signage and other road related costs will total roughly $900,000. Stormwater maintenance projects are expected to cost around $630,000. Other large expenses include donations to Caernarvon Fire Company and local EMS providers.

Deficit: With projected expenses of roughly $2.3 million, the township’s budget has a deficit of about $600,000. Supervisor Terry Martin noted that $500,000 of that is from a stormwater project along Knobby Hill Road. The township had originally budgeted for it in 2021, but the project was delayed. Caernarvon had projected a $470,000 deficit in 2021, but due to delayed projects and more tax revenue than originally anticipated, the township is finishing 2021 with a nearly $800,000 surplus.

Next step: Supervisors plan to vote on the proposed budget at their Dec. 20 meeting.