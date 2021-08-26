After previously serving Caernarvon Township as the chief of police, Paul Stolz is once again returning to his hometown department

Stolz previously served was sworn in as the township’s police chief Tuesday night, according to a WFMZ report. Having served as the chief from 2002 to 2014, the role is familiar territory and the department welcomed him back with open arms.

"I've been warmly welcomed back by the officers of the department, the community," Stolz told the news agency.

Despite leaving the department in 2014, Stolz has been in the area since his resignation. His second child recently graduated from high school in the area, according to the report.

When Stolz submitted his resignation in 2014 during a Caernarvon Township Berks Board of Supervisors’ meeting, residents packed the room to support him. After the meeting, a reporter with Berks-Mont asked what scenario caused the resignation but the board did not comment.

Stolz said he has goals for the department, including adding a few more officers to his department to match the expected growth of the area, according to the report.