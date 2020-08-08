When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board voted to begin a stormwater management project along Knobby Hill Road that is designed to handle stormwater runoff from a 100-year storm.

Background: Knobby Hill Road’s current stormwater drainage system cannot handle runoff from large storms, which has led to frequent flooding on several properties. The township engineer had previously recommended a plan that would install a 36-inch drainage pipe designed to handle a 50-year storm. The engineer said planning for a 100-year storm would be more expensive because a 42-inch pipe would be needed.

Discussion: Although he initially was in favor of the 50-year storm plan, Supervisor Bob Lauffer explained that he now supports the 100-year plan because he would rather spend the extra money and be overly cautious than choose the less expensive option and regret it later. Supervisor Terry Martin noted that he does not expect it to be 100 years before the next 100-year storm.

Public input: Prior to the meeting, Martin talked with property owners on Knobby Hill Road who said they would be satisfied with the 50-year storm plan. Several residents who attended the meeting expressed their support for the 100-year storm plan.

Other business: Cresco Yeltrah LLC, a company based in Brookville in Jefferson County, is now renting a building on Main Street near the intersection of Route 10 and Route 23 that had previously been the location of a BB&T bank. The company is requesting a special exception to Caernarvon’s zoning ordinance to allow for the operation of a medical marijuana dispensary on the property, which is zoned as highway commercial/light industrial. Supervisors indicated they had concerns but decided to wait to discuss the plan until the zoning hearing board votes on the requested exception.