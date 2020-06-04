When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, June 1.

What happened: Supervisors discussed how to ensure property owners repair septic systems not meeting the requirements laid out in the township’s sewage management ordinance.

Background: Caernarvon property owners are required to have their septic systems pumped a minimum of once every three years. Septic contractors are required to report any system deficiencies to the township. Property owners with out-of-compliance systems receive a letter from the township sewage enforcement officer instructing them to contact the township to discuss the necessary repairs.

Current situation: John Roche, the township sewage enforcement officer, reported a handful of property owners have not responded to letters sent several months ago. Supervisors are concerned about the possibility of soil or water contamination occurring if septic systems are not properly repaired.

Next steps: Roche and the township solicitor will establish a timeline for moving from notices to penalties. Supervisors said they will draft an ordinance authorizing the solicitor to implement the timeline if necessary.

Quotable: “This negligence just isn’t acceptable,” Chairman Bob Lauffer on property owners not maintaining their septic systems.

Other business: Supervisors decided to consult C.S. Davidson, a civil engineering firm, to develop a plan for repairing a bridge on Mill Road. Roadmaster Terry Martin said the state recently inspected the bridge and recommended several changes. Martin, who is also on the Board of Supervisors, said the 8-ton weight limit may be reduced, depending on the results of a structural analysis.