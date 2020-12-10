When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously voted not to change the current property tax rate.

Background: The township’s property tax rate currently is 0.0117 mills, or $1.17 per $100,000 of property value. The township has been able to keep its real estate tax rate low by funding many expenses with revenue from fees collected from the Lanchester Landfill.

Budget: Although the tax rate for 2021 has been finalized, the board has not yet approved a 2021 budget. Supervisors will hold a workshop meeting Dec. 21 to form a budget proposal and then vote on the proposed budget at a later meeting.

Coming years: Although supervisors were pleased they were able to go another year without raising taxes, they noted that the rising costs of road maintenance and other expenses might lead to taxes increasing in 2022 or soon after. Supervisors indicated they would be open to considering a small tax increase in the next several years to avoid having to implement a larger increase later.

Quotable: “There will come a day when it has to happen, but it’s not now I guess, so I’m fine with it as it is,” Chairman Bob Lauffer said on maintaining the current millage rate.

Appointments: RLS, a public accounting firm, was hired to conduct an audit of the township’s 2020 accounts. Becky Zimmerman was named representative to the Historic Poole Forge Board of Directors.