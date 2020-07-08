When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Dawn Ekdahl, director of Historic Poole Forge, discussed problems the park is having with visitors swimming and tubing in the creek.

Background: Fishing and wading are permitted, but due to liability and creek preservation issues, swimming and tubing are prohibited. Although signs are posted on billboards throughout the park, Ekdahl said there has been a significant increase in people tubing over the past month. Ekdahl thinks someone recommended tubing at Poole Forge on a Facebook Moms group.

Other issues: Ekdahl said the playground is now open and the park has been full nearly every day. Donations have increased, but Ekdahl is concerned about visitors picking wildflowers and parking in pedestrian areas. Supervisor Terry Hartranft said he has seen people riding horses up and down the creek.

Quotable: “You can’t imagine the amount of things that people have come up with to do at the park lately,” Ekdahl said about recent visitor activities at Poole Forge.

Next steps: Ekdahl plans to reach out to local Moms groups and inform them that tubing is prohibited. The township solicitor will be consulted to determine if more signage is needed to avoid liability issues. Supervisors also discussed potentially placing barriers in front of creek access points. The board will develop a more robust plan over the next several months to avoid having the same issue next summer.

Other business: Based on the recommendation of the township emergency management coordinator, supervisors voted to rescind the township emergency declaration that has been in effect since March. Supervisors said they would reimplement the emergency declaration if COVID-19 cases spike and Lancaster County reverts to the red or yellow phase.