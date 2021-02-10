When: Caernarvon Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Supervisors discussed beginning the process of updating the township’s zoning ordinance.

Background: The township’s current zoning ordinance was implemented in 1991. While minor adjustments have been made over the years, the ordinance is largely unchanged. The township began a thorough review of the ordinance several years ago, but the effort was not complete due to a change in zoning officers.

Concerns: Lloyd Simmers, a member of the zoning hearing board, said in the last several months the board has had several property owners seeking to build or expand barns on small parcels of land zoned as agricultural. Simmers explained that the current ordinance gives few specifics about how agricultural buildings on small lots should be handled.

Quotable: “We’ve got to make it a priority in the short term for long-term gain,” Chairman Bob Lauffer said about reviewing the ordinance.

Next steps: Supervisors plan to meet with the township zoning officer as well as members of the planning commission and zoning hearing board to discuss how the ordinance can be improved. The township plans to address agricultural zoning first because that is currently where many of the issues are occurring.