When: Caernarvon Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a long-term active transportation plan for the village of Churchtown.

Background: Last fall, Caernarvon Township received a grant to develop a plan for improving pedestrian and bicycle transportation routes in Churchtown. Supervisors gathered input from residents at two public meetings and held multiple meetings with local business owners, county officials and other stakeholders. ELA Group, a Lititz-based engineering firm, prepared the plan.

The plan: Proposed improvements include constructing a bike path that will connect Historic Poole Forge to the former Caernarvon Elementary School property. Churchtown’s sidewalks will be altered to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additionally, the plan addresses residents’ concerns about speeding drivers by proposing that traffic-calming devices be constructed on edges of the town.

Next steps: The grant the township received funded the process of studying Churchtown’s current alternative transportation routes and developing the improvement plan but did not provide any funding for implementing the plan. Supervisors plan to gradually implement the improvements by obtaining funding through various state and federal grant programs.

Quotable: “I think it is a good first step, it may be five years, but it’s a good first step,” said Supervisor Terry Martin on passing the plan and how long it will take for the improvements to be implemented.

Other business: The board voted to file a request with the state Department of Transportation to move the stop bar back at the intersection of Route 23 and Swamp Road in Morgantown. Supervisors are hoping that moving the stop bar will make turning easier for tractor trailers. The intersection is expected to see heavier traffic next year after construction on the new Wawa is complete.