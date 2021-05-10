When: Caernarvon supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: State Police Lt. Vincent D’Angelo gave an update on the township’s crime statistics and listened to residents’ concerns regarding unsafe shooting practices in the township.

Background: Supervisors have received numerous complaints regarding shooting occurring day and night with little or no backstop at a property along Edwards Road. The bullets have been flying into neighboring properties, including a nearby Mennonite school. Residents said they have seen the individual who lives on the property fire while pointing his gun up at the sky.

Previous actions: Residents have called 911 and reported the activity to state police. Troopers are aware of the issue but have not directly observed the shooting or collected enough evidence to press charges.

Potential charges: The most likely charge, D’Angelo explained, would be reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor and does not disqualify someone from owning a gun. He said two other possibilities are a ticket for disorderly conduct or a felony charge if it can be proved that the individual discharged a weapon into a neighbor’s house.

Next steps: D’Angelo encouraged residents to continue reporting unsafe shooting to the police and to obtain video if possible. He also told residents there is a possibility the state Department of Environmental Protection could take action if the large fires frequently observed on the property are reported to them.

Other police calls: In 2021, there have been two DUI charges, two reported burglaries and two crashes with injuries in the township. Caernarvon’s numbers were nearly identical at this time of year in 2020.