Melissa Shreve will be extending her store’s hours on Saturday and busting out her fishbowl filled with mystery percentage-off slips.

Shreve — who over the summer opened the retro and bohemian vintage shop Nostalgia A & M in Quarryville — participated in a Shopping Southern Style prize tour in October. Sign her up, Shreve told someone who asked whether she’d be participating in a Midnight Madness sale.

“If there’s something to get in on, I’m getting in on it,” she says. “I’m trying everything I can.”

So, like many of her neighbors in Quarryville and throughout the Southern End, Shreve welcomes a focus on Small Business Saturday.

Door prizes will be won and refreshments had as shoppers browse the Showroom on State Street.

This is the third holiday season for that Quarryville business, which started as a pop-up inside A & A Auto Sales and Service but quickly turned into a year-round venture highlighting mainly local artisans and crafters. Now mechanics and cheery felted snowmen mingle under one roof.

“The whole season is important for us,” says Showroom manager Lisa Wittlinger. “But especially when something says ‘small business’ the locals are very much there to support us.”

Many Southern End residents are accustomed to shopping locally for holiday gifts and décor — be it at local stores, craft fairs or invitation-only shopping days inside friends’ homes. Among the popular neighbor and hostess gifts last year were glass milk jars from Maplehofe Dairy filled with hot cocoa mix. Even shopping at the side of back roads is woven into the Southern End shopping tradition. The roadside Holiday Flower Stand at Henry’s Farm & Greenhouses in Holtwood, for example, will be stocked to the hilt Saturday with wreaths and other offerings made mostly from items grown on that farm.

The year-round retail section of Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard in Little Britain Township south of Quarryville has quickly established itself as a place to grab gifts. Owner Debbie Helm didn’t book any weddings over the holidays so that her event barn’s bridal suite could be used as even more shopping space stocked with items like locally made jewelry, coffee, soaps and artwork.

Helm’s staff will man that space this weekend while Helm is at Britain Hill’s new second location in Lampeter. Wine tasting and live music will be offered at Britain Hill at the Livery, with about 17 local vendors set up throughout the Café building next door. Lampeter shoppers will get passports stamped for a chance at a prize when they visit each vendor-filled room, Helm says.

Britain Hill’s Little Britain Township location will wait its turn at a vendor fair until Dec. 4.

When Helm and her husband first opened their event barn in 2019, their focus was on events and wine sales. They do a considerable amount of both. She didn’t expect all the additional retail.

“But I love it. It’s therapy for me,” Helm says. “The weddings? Not therapy… and really, who doesn’t love shopping?”