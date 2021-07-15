When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, July 12.

What happened: Seven residents of the Buttonwood development in Elizabethtown addressed the board concerning the excessive use of fireworks in their neighborhood. The board agreed to have township solicitor Josele Cleary draft an amendment for consideration to add consumer fireworks to the noise ordinance.

Why it matters: Residents Jack Mentzer and John Martin said both consumer-grade and display fireworks have been set off nearly every day for the past year in their neighborhood. State law requires 150 feet between the discharge of fireworks and any occupied structure. Mentzer and the board agreed there was no such place in this development, but because the law requires the infraction to be witnessed, there is an enforcement issue for the police. Buttonwood residents are concerned for the debris, the excessive noise, and above all the safety of other residents.

What’s next: The next step is for the board to review the proposed amendment. If the board approves the language, the ordinance will be advertised for ultimate approval at a future meeting. This process can take up to three months to complete.