- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 25

- What happened: Supervisors unanimously granted conditional use approval for a property at 1689 Gish Road, Lititz. The approval allows the new owner, Bryan Martin, to tear down an existing house on the land. Martin, who bought the property in July, hopes to build a shop there but needed conditional use approval because of the site’s inclusion on the Lancaster County Historic Trust’s historic properties list.

- Background: Martin said he was not aware the building was on the trust’s list until the township’s zoning officer told him. Martin, who demolishes buildings as part of his business, compared the Gish Road house to Ephrata’s Mountain Springs Hotel.

- Historic markers: Working on the hotel’s removal in 2004, Martin told LNP, he found valuable wood beams, stained glass installations and a tile mosaic, as well as other notable items that help show a property’s historic value. Martin also took down an old mill at Rohrerstown Road and Route 741 in 2005. Compared to these projects, he said, the Gish Road house seems run of the mill. “There’s just nothing in there” that would give it historic value, he said.

- Quotable: “I think the pictures (of the Gish Road property) speak pretty clearly,” said board Chair Ben Bruckhart on noting the building is in bad shape and not worth saving.

- Conditions: Among conditions crafted by the township’s solicitor, Josele Cleary, Martin cannot leave old parts of the foundation above ground, and he has to provide documentation of the site to the township. He will have to go through the entire land development process for any new building there.

