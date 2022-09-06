When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 30.

What happened: Business owner Barney Reiley urged council to carefully consider whether to join a proposed regional emergency medical services authority.

Details: Reiley, who along with his wife, Suzanne, are the developers of the REO Manheim Marketplace, said he’s concerned that officials in the municipalities served by Northwest EMS are being rushed to make a decision based on the provider’s claim it would be insolvent in a few years under the current system. He said he’s examined the organization’s business income tax forms and has found that it has $4.1 million in investments and marketable securities. He’s also concerned that there is no budget or business plan available for the proposed regional authority.

Quotable: “I just don’t think we need another layer of government. Why is the timeline to make this decision so rushed? All EMS organizations are facing the challenges with insurance payments, but not all of them are saying they’re facing insolvency. We should take a pause to explore all the options out there, even if it means contracting with Northwest EMS for services for a year or two. They’re asking you (council) to make a commitment that will obligate property owners including churches and retirement communities to an annual fee in perpetuity; and they can’t even say for certain what that initial fee will be,” Reiley said.

Council discussion: Mayor Scot Funk said he’s concerned that Northwest EMS hasn’t lived up to its original promise to Manheim-area residents. He said when Manheim Veterans Memorial Ambulance merged into Northwest EMS, Northwest promised that there would be two ambulance providing 24/7 coverage, but that’s not the case.

Quotable: “I understand in today’s world there can be staffing shortages, but even before (the current staffing climate) they didn’t live up to their promise,” Funk said.

What’s next: A public meeting to discuss the proposed regional medical services authority will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Masonic Conference Center, Patton Campus, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown. A vote on whether to form an authority could come as soon as October.

Development plan: Council approved a proposed parking lot expansion plan for Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13’s facility at 111 S. Penn St. The organization plans to remove a playground at the rear of the building and construct 30 parking spaces in that area. Porous pavement will be used to handle stormwater from the additional paved area.

Borough vehicles: Council agreed to partner with Enterprise Fleet Management to manage vehicles in both the borough’s and police department’s fleet. Rachel Cramer of Enterprise presented a proposal to council during an Aug. 9 meeting. She said, with a new fleet, fuel costs would be reduced by 20% and maintenance costs would be reduced from $59 on average to $32 per unit. Cramer said by shifting from reactively replacing inoperable vehicles to proactively planning vehicle purchases, the borough would be able to replace all its vehicles over the course of 4 years while creating an annual savings of $14,401 along with a 10-year savings of $537,932.

What’s next: The Sept. 13 council meeting will be held 7 p.m. at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored train station, 210 S. Charlotte St. It will be held after a Manheim Community Pool feasibility meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.