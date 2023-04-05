When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, March 15.

What happened: Supervisors voted to change the way the township measures the height of a single-family home. East Hempfield used to measure a home from the top of the roof to the finished grade of the foundation, with a limit of 35 feet in height. Now, the township will measure from the middle of the roof to the foundation, allowing for some dwellings to stand higher than 35 feet because of steeply sloped lots.

Background: Keystone Custom Homes plans 55 estate homes at Enclave at Independence Ridge, near Centerville Road and Route 30. Houses, from about 1,800 square feet to more than 4,100 square feet, start at $510,000.

More info: The builder asked for the change after discovering that some of its two-story floor plans would violate the zoning ordinance because of the way the land slopes. Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the reworded ordinance did not need to be advertised to the public because the change was so minor.

Details: Craig Lewis, who represented Keystone at the meeting, said the builder had between 27 to 29 two-story homes with walk-out basements that would violate the old ordinance.

Discussion: Supervisor Edward LeFevre worried that an ordinance change would prompt some builders to try to squeeze an extra floor into new homes. “We do not welcome a third-story structure,” LeFevre said.

Another view: Board Chair Scott Wiglesworth noted that the old ordinance precluded anyone from building a large home in East Hempfield. “Why would we want to limit the size of a single-family home?” he asked. “I’m wondering where the angst is coming from.”

More: Wiglesworth mentioned driving by stately homes in Manheim Township. “I’m going to guess they have roofs in the range of 50 to 60 feet,” he said. “They are million-dollar homes.”

Building permits approved: Beth Graham, East Hempfield zoning officer, recently approved four building permits for Enclave at Independence Ridge based on the zoning language change, she said during a phone interview after the meeting.

Next: Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 5 at the municipal building, 1700 Nissley, Road, Landisville. The public can view meetings on the township’s YouTube channel by accessing a link on the East Hempfield Township website.