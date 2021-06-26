When: Octorara Area school board meeting, June 21, via Zoom and in person.

What happened: The board adopted the final version of the 2021-22 budget with no increase in taxes. Revenues include a 200% increase in federal funding and a new $35,000 Perkins grant for vocational education programs.

Background: There are no substantial changes between the final budget as adopted and the preliminary budget approved earlier this year. The budget shows $57.96 million in expenditures. This is supported by $56.8 million in revenues. The $1.2 million deficit will be made up through a $500,000 contingency built into the budget, as well as the use of $662,000 from the district fund balance.

Why it’s important: There is no tax increase in the budget for the coming year, but there are adjustments to the millage rates as part of the annual rebalancing between Lancaster and Chester county portions of the district.

The cost: After rebalancing, the new tax rate in Lancaster County will be 25.80 mills, while the Chester County millage rate will be 40.82 mills. For owners of property at the median assessed value of $193,000 in Lancaster County that translates to a $48 tax increase. The median assessed property in Chester County valued at $125,000 will see a drop of $9 in their tax bill. The homestead-farmstead deduction for qualifying properties in both county will be $275.

Other happenings: The board rescinded its COVID-19 protocol limiting in person attendance at board meetings to no more than 25 individuals. This will open up board meeting to the public, plus meetings will also continue to be conducted on Zoom for at least the immediate future. District superintendent Michele Orner apologized to the community for and issue the occurred with live streaming during the June 16 graduation ceremonies. Due to an equipment failure, a portion of the ceremony was lost.

Quotable: “It wasn’t intentional on our part, and we were devastated,” Orner said.

Next meeting: The board will meet July 19, which will be the only board meeting of the month.