When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board swore in the township’s new police chief and recognized the recipients of the police department’s yearly awards.

New chief: Jennifer Brubaker, who has been with the East Hempfield police since 2000, was sworn in as the township’s new police chief. Brubaker was selected for the role after the retirement of police chief Stephen Skiles. She is the county’s second female police chief and has served on various county task force and emergency response teams during her time with the department.

Officer of the year: Officer Christian Torres received the officer of the year award. Last year, Torres was transporting a dog to the humane society when he encountered and successfully arrested an armed man attempting homicide.

Other awards: The yearly unit citation was awarded to the four members of the department’s records staff. The community policing award was given to Brubaker, who was nominated by Skiles before he retired.

Promotion: Sgt. Christopher Chase was officially promoted to lieutenant. Chase has been with the township police since 2007.

Route 72 intersection: Township staff has added stop bars to the pavement and installed flashers on the stop signs at the intersection of Route 72 and Lititz Road, Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer told the board. Staff will also place speed detectors near the intersection and are studying whether installing a temporary traffic signal would improve the intersection while the state Department of Transportation plans permanent changes.

Other business: The board voted not to move forward with altering the current pickleball and tennis court areas at Amos Herr Park. Supervisors had previously voted to switch the pickleball and tennis courts areas to accommodate a growing group of pickleball players and a neighbor disturbed by the noise. After the cost estimates for the modifications came in significantly higher than expected, the board decided not to pursue the project. Supervisors plan to discuss providing an additional pickleball court by adding striping to the basketball court at their next meeting.