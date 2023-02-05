When: East Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 2

What happened: Michael L. Brubaker was sworn in as township supervisor, replacing the vacancy left by Tom Jones after his departure for the state House of Representatives. Brubaker is a lifelong resident of East Donegal Township, and he previously occupied a position on the township planning commission.

Quotable: “We have something special here in East Donegal Township, and I’m here to serve residents and keep it a special place going forward,” Brubaker said. “I’m at a point in life where I have a little more flexibility, and it’s important to give back to the community. It’s an honor to be selected.”

Rescue Project: Dan Houseal, deputy chief at the Maytown-East Donegal Fire Department explained the status of the Rescue Project, started four years ago when the department received approval to purchase a $1.2 million rescue truck to replace its 2003 model. Last month, the project received a $15,000 state grant for equipment to put on the new truck. The pre-construction phase of the truck is scheduled for September, but delivery of the truck will take until the following year.

Quotable: “We are well over a year away, but the department has taken this task very seriously,” Houseal said. “I would like to thank the residents and the board for helping us complete the largest purchase in Maytown Fire Department history.”

Public hearing: The supervisors also held a hearing for a conditional use application from Brubaker Farms. The farm is requesting approval to turn an unused barn on 743 Anderson Ferry Road into seven storage units. Josh Brubaker, representing Brubaker Farms, presented the plan for the building, which includes adding several doors to the barn, updating siding and putting plywood walls up to separate different storage units. The farm will not be adding a driveway. Brubaker said there will be limits on what’s permitted in the storage units, with a ban on flammable items. There was no public comment during the hearing, and the supervisors will act on the application at their March 2 meeting.

Other business: The board unanimously approved a request for road closure from the Maytown Historical Society for Mayfest from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6. West High Street will be closed from King Street to Route 743 for the event. The board also approved a decision to advertise for the receipt of bids for oil and chip roadway projects and awarded the contract for the Evans Run streambank and buffer restoration project to Green Team Industries LLC.

Next meeting: The board meets again for its workshop meeting at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21.