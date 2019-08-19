When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 12.
What happened: Brownstown’s sidewalk saga is entering a new chapter with a less ambitious goal. Engineer James Caldwell, of Rettew Associates, showed drawings that “significantly reduce the scope of the project ... (to) about half the amount of curb and sidewalk.” The new plan leaves existing good sidewalks in place and allows some street parking. The board expressed its support.
Why it’s important: Township Manager Candie Johnson said eliminating all parking on the north side of East Main Street was unpopular with residents. The new plan includes bump-outs to narrow the cartway and slow traffic but allows parking between them.
Background: West Earl landed $1 million in grants for sidewalk and stormwater improvements two years ago, and has applied for another $2 million.
Quotable: “Our goal is to leave as much good sidewalk as possible,” James Caldwell said.
Other happenings: Resident Robert Sims complained about unequal enforcement of zoning regulations. Zoning officer Sara Service told him he can erect a one-story shed four feet from his property line, but a two-story structure must be set back 15 feet or require a zoning hearing. Sims said a neighbor, with whom he has a long-running feud, built a two-story outbuilding over 10 years ago without zoning approval. Sims also protested a notice of violation regarding a car he said has been in his yard for 20 years. He said he sees vehicles “all over” on other properties.
Cable meeting: The public is invited to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the township building with representatives of Cable Services Inc. to discuss concerns about new Comcast cable boxes in neighborhoods near School Lane Road and elsewhere.
Streets: The board told developer Gerry Horst it supports accepting dedication of streets in the Creek Hill development despite ongoing problems with parking violations, which police cannot enforce while the streets remain private. Street lights are also in limbo until West Earl accepts the streets.
Police chief search: The board held two recent executive sessions related to the search for a new police chief.
Also: Johnson said replacing damaged storm drains in the Westgate development could cost $1.3 million.