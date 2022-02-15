Two brothers died after falling into a frozen pond in Schuylkill County on Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Isaac Anderson Zimmerman, 4, was born and Ephrata, and his brother, Abram Charles Zimmerman, 5, was born in Womelsdorf, Berks County.

The boys' mother was inside the West Brunswick Township home when she heard the family's dog start barking, state police Troop L Trooper David Beohm said. She saw the Isaac floating on top of the pond and ran in and pulled him out while neighbors called 911.

Abram, who wasn't visible in the pond, was later found by the Schuylkill haven Dive Team, according to police. He was taken by ambulance to Geisinger St. Lukes Hospital Orwigsburg and then flown to the medical center's Danville location. He was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m.

The 4-year-old was flown to Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Beohm said that the pond was partially covered with ice when the children fell in. A police report indicates both of their deaths were ruled accidental.