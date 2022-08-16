When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Two executives from Upward Broadband presented a proposal to have their company provide internet access to the township as part of a countywide proposal. Upward Broadband asked supervisors for a commitment letter to contribute $30,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county. Supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: The proposed plan could provide internet access to 841 households in the township. East Drumore was one of the top 12 underserved townships for internet. Upward project manager Art Horn said the company is Lancaster County-owned and provides local service. The Paradise-based company is in six central Pennsylvania counties and is seeking to expand in Lancaster County. In East Drumore, 318 homes lack reliable internet, according to speed data from the county, the Federal Communications Commission and tech company Ookla. Currently, Upward Broadband has 15 customers in the township.

Project details: Upward Broadband submitted an application to be a part of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide internet to underserved areas throughout the county. Horn said the company will fund $564,000, while the township’s $30,000 contribution would help the county’s funding. Existing utility poles will be used to install Upward Broadband’s technology; 22 poles would be used for the proposed project. The equipment used by Upward Broadband is fixed wireless with a signal reach of 10 miles.

Feedback: Chair Scott Kreider asked whether the $30,000 contribution was a one-time payment or multiyear. Horn said the payment would only be once if the county commissioners approve the plan. No funds will be allocated to the county by the township if county commissioners deny the county-level plan later this month.

Deadline: Horn told township officials that all municipalities that received the presentation must respond by Aug. 30. Kreider said the board could not act on the request without consulting with its engineer and solicitor. Zoning officer Richard Ryan advised the board to seek engineer Mark Deimler’s opinion on it as he is the zoning officer for multiple municipalities in the southern end of the county.

Quotable: “We are as committed as we can be to providing you with the speeds we say we’re going to give you,” said Ben Momose, Upward director of operations.

What’s next: Kreider said the board would schedule a special meeting this month after the board of supervisors meets with their township engineer and solicitor to act on whether to provide funds for the project. Supervisors will hold their next regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Both meetings will occur at the township building at 925 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville.