When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Ben Momose of Upward Broadband asked the board for support and funds that would allow the company to expand its fixed wireless internet service to reach unserved homes in the county.

Background: Upward Broadband has applied to the county for American Rescue Plan Act funds to place equipment on 22 existing towers countywide.

Why it’s important: Momose said over 40% of the households in Colerain Township lack reliable internet. The project would reach 89% of those homes.

The cost: The total project cost is $2.8 million. The county would cover 80%, leaving $564,000 as Upward Broadband’s responsibility. In addition to a letter of support to the county commissioners, the supervisors were also asked for a financial commitment of $30,000 based on the number of underserved homes that could be reached.

Quotable: “The better community buy-in, the more likely our application will be awarded, and the sooner Colerain Township residents will get high-quality, reliable broadband internet,” Momose said in his presentation to the board.

What happens next: The board did not commit to any agreement at this time.

Other happenings: The township received a letter from the state Department of Transportation in response to Colerain’s May 8 letter requesting a multiway stop sign at the intersection of Noble and Street roads. According to PennDOT’s traffic study, the intersection does not meet the conditions for a multiway stop, but they will install 35 mph advisory speed plaques. It is possible for the township to install flashing warning lights, but it would be at the township’s expense and must meet PennDOT requirements.