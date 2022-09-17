When: East Hempfield Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: The board discussed cost changes to the township’s ongoing expenses and upcoming projects.

Old Rohrerstown bridge: The board approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation acknowledging the estimated cost for the Old Rohrerstown Road bridge replacement has increased by approximately half a million dollars. Since 95% of the project will be paid for with state and federal funds, the township is only responsible for funding a small portion of the added cost.

Firetruck: Rohrerstown Fire Company’s 2007 aerial tower firetruck is scheduled for replacement. The truck’s maintenance costs are increasing and the earliest the fire company could expect to receive a firetruck ordered this fall would be the fall of 2024. The cost of the firetruck Rohrerstown is planning to order is roughly $1.9 million dollars, which would be due when the truck is delivered. Supervisors decided to discuss options for funding the firetruck at the public safety committee’s next meeting and plan to vote on the purchase at the Sept. 21 supervisors meeting.

Public works: The township’s public works department has lost several employees to better-paying jobs. After staff researched what surrounding municipalities and contractors pay public works employees, the board approved a $3 per hour raise for the township’s public works staff. This brings hourly pay to $25 per hour.

Other business: Supervisors voted to begin the process for changing the zoning of roughly 6 acres of township owned property adjacent to Four Seasons Golf Club from recreation/open space to community business center. The proposal will be reviewed by the planning commission and a public hearing will be held prior to the board’s final vote. The board is planning to find a business tenant to lease the property to and is looking at rezoning it to attract a more diverse range of potential tenants.