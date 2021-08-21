When: Aug. 16 supervisors meeting.

What happened: Dennis Strauss, the fire chief at Brickerville Fire Company, came to the meeting to express his concerns about the way a fire call in Elizabeth Township was handled on Aug. 12.

Background: Brickerville fire police were among those from the surrounding areas who were called to the scene after a tractor-trailer hit power wires on Route 322 near Speedwell Forge Road.

At issue: Strauss voiced frustration that the fire police were expected to direct traffic for many hours without the wires being repaired in a timely manner. Strauss said the state Department of Transportation’s recommendation was to put up the “road closed” signs and have the fire police leave the site. He believed it was not an ideal or safe situation to exclusively put up “road closed” signs because of the hectic location of the incident. Strauss said he did not know whether there is anything Elizabeth Township could do to help prevent this type of situation from happening in the future.

Quote: “There is nothing that a non-utility person can do to cut that wire,” Loren Miller, township administrator and assistant secretary treasurer, said. “It is all hands off. So it is not up to us to find a contractor. We have to let them do their work.”

Other business: The board appointed resident Amos Lapp to the township Zoning Hearing Board as an alternate. Lapp owns Manheim-based ALL Renovation and Design LLC.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet next at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in the township building.