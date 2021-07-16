When: Supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: Supervisors discussed how to bring local campgrounds into compliance with the township’s new amusement tax.

Background: In 2020, the board amended the township’s amusement tax to include a 2% tax on campgrounds that offer swimming, mini golf or other entertainment options to their guests. The tax went into effect in January and applies to campgrounds’ total nightly or seasonal rates.

Compliance: Two of the campgrounds have yet to submit any of the taxes they are now required to collect, despite multiple letters from the township. Several other campgrounds have paid some of the tax, but the board does not believe the amounts paid are consistent with how busy the campgrounds have been.

Next steps: The township solicitor will draft a letter to be sent to all the campgrounds in the township clearly explaining how the tax is to be calculated. The letter also will notify campground owners that the township is prepared to take legal action if campgrounds do not submit the correct amount or continue to ignore the new tax.

Quotable: “They’ve all been extremely busy, so you know that it’s not that they’re not having admissions and rentals,” Supervisor Jerry Long said regarding the lower-than-expected amusement tax revenue.

Other business: The board discussed residences along Lauschtown Road that are being charged a streetlight tax but do not have any streetlights. Supervisors said the process for installing new streetlights is typically initiated by developers building housing developments, but under state code, the township would be required to construct new lights if 70% of residents in the area sign a petition requesting streetlights.