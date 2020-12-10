Brecknock Township municipal building sign
LNP file photo

When: Brecknock Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 8.

What happened: Supervisors approved a budget for 2021. To fully fund the budget, supervisors also approved a tax increase of 0.15 mills, or $15 per $100,000 of property value.

Other business: The board voted to increase the fee charged to developers in lieu of recreational land dedication from $1,000 to $2,500 per lot.

Background: Under state law, townships can require companies building housing developments to reserve some of the land for public recreation. Townships are also permitted to charge developers a flat fee per lot developed instead of requiring the developer to reserve land. Money collected from the fees can be used only to fund townships’ park systems.

Exemptions: A single lot that is divided into two lots is exempt from the fee. Lot add-on plans are also not subject to the fee. The higher fee does not apply to any development plans already submitted to the township.

Quotable: “It hasn’t been raised since 2007. The way I look at it is that’s a lot of years of cost increase for the park that income didn’t increase for the park," Supervisor Andy Baum said regarding the township’s reasoning for increasing the fee.

