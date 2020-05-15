When: Township supervisors meeting, May 12.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, supervisors decided to purchase a solar-powered electric road sign to better monitor the level of traffic on township roads.

Details: The township currently has one electric road sign. In addition to alerting drivers of their speed, the sign records the number of cars that use the road each day. Roadmaster Andy Baum said he has to take the sign down every seven to nine days to recharge the battery. Baum, who is also on the Board of Supervisors, said the township has to pay an annual fee to access the data recorded by the sign.

What’s next: The township will purchase a new electric sign that is solar powered and Bluetooth compatible. After the initial year of use, the township will not have to pay to access the sign's data. If supervisors are satisfied with the new sign they will replace the township’s current electric sign with another new one.

COVID-19: Supervisors did not discuss creating any resolutions pertaining to Lancaster County officials’ plan to move the county into the yellow phase.

Other business: The board voted to apply for a grant from the Schuylkill Highlands Mini Grant Program. If the township receives the grant, the money will be used to remove invasive, nonnative plants from a flower patch at Brubaker Park. The plants will be replaced with flowers that are native to Lancaster County.