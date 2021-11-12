When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: The board approved advertisement of the proposed 2022 budget, which includes a tax increase of 0.25 mills.

Details: Proposed expenses in the 2022 budget total $2.2 million, roughly $400,000 more than the 2021 budget. The majority of the new funds will be used for road maintenance expenses, which the board expects will be affected by rising oil costs. The township is also seeking to increase the contributions made to local fire departments.

Tax increase: The board expects to see a modest increase in revenue from earned income and real estate transfer taxes, but does not expect it to be enough to offset increased expenses. To avoid a shortfall, the board is proposing a property tax increase of 0.25 mills. Property owners’ tax bills would increase from about $55 per $100,000 of property value to roughly $80 per $100,000 of property value.

Road maintenance: Road related expenses have accounted for an increasing amount of the township’s budget over the past several years. In 2021, road maintenance costs accounted for 47% of general fund. Projected road expenses for 2022 total $1.2 million, which is roughly 60% of the total budget proposal.

Next steps: The proposed budget will be publicly advertised and placed on the board’s agenda for final approval at the Dec. 14 meeting.