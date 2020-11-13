When: Brecknock Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

n What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2021. The $1.79 million budget is 6% larger than the township’s 2020 budget and includes a real estate tax increase of 0.15 mills.

Tax increase: Real estate taxes will increase by $15 per $100,000 of property value. The average homeowner’s tax bill will increase by roughly $35.

Road repairs: Over the past several years, the amount of money allocated for road maintenance has increased from 27% to 47% of general fund revenue. Over half of the $843,000 budgeted for road maintenance in 2021 will be used for repairs on Horning and Lauschtown roads.

Quotable: “The last couple of years we’ve put more money into road projects than ever before and I still feel that we’re trying to catch up,” Supervisor Jerry Long said of the 11% increase in road maintenance funding.

Other items: Most other budget items will be funded at the same level they were under the 2020 budget.

What’s next: In accordance with state law, the budget will be advertised, and a final vote will be held at the board’s next meeting Dec. 8.

Amusement tax: The board approved a plan to expand the township’s amusement tax to include a 2% tax on campgrounds’ nightly rates. While state law prevents townships from imposing amusement taxes on rustic campgrounds, campgrounds can be taxed if their nightly rates include access to a swimming pool, mini golf course or other entertainment options.

Other business: Supervisors voted to send $4,000 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. The county recommends that townships contribute $1 per resident, which would be $7,500 for Brecknock Township. The supervisors decided to send a lesser amount after discussing their frustration with the county for expecting townships to contribute funds to a program that is run entirely by the county.