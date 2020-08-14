When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Supervisors authorized Elizabeth Magovern, the township solicitor, to begin negotiating a 10-year franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Cable.

Background: Franchise agreements do not prohibit other cable providers from offering services in the area, Magovern said, but most cable companies protect their own franchise agreements by not soliciting customers in areas where other companies have franchise agreements. The agreement does not require Blue Ridge to offer services to all township residents. Residents in some areas of the township are looking for faster internet options but are not in Blue Ridge's service area.

Next steps: Magovern’s office will begin negotiations with Blue Ridge. As part of the current agreement, which will expire in early 2021, the township gets two free internet hookups and 1% of residents’ monthly cable fees. Supervisors are hoping the company will agree to include an additional free internet hookup and expand cable services to more areas of the township. Supervisors are not looking to increase the percentage of customers’ payments that the township receives because Blue Ridge would likely compensate for the increase by raising monthly rates.

Quotable: “The request is coming because of this schooling situation. Everyone is going online. Nobody wants this DSL anymore. They want the higher speeds,” Supervisor Andy Baum said about the increased demand for high speed internet.

Other business: By a 2-1 vote, supervisors approved spending $1, 894 on improvements to the Brubaker farmhouse at the township’s Brubaker Park. Baum voted no because a large portion of the project will be outside lights. Baum explained that he did not think the lights were necessary because the area is gated and the park is closed from sunset to sunrise.