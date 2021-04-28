When: Brecknock Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: The board unanimously voted to take no action in response to a request from Manheim Township to issue a letter supporting the creation of a Lancaster County public health department.

Background: Manheim Township passed a resolution in March asking county commissioners to form a county health department. That board sent its resolution to the county’s 60 municipalities and 17 school districts seeking their elected officials’ support for such an agency. The Lancaster County Supervisors Association opposes Manheim Township’s resolution and is holding a meeting with township officials from across the county to discuss concerns about starting a public health department.

Concerns: Brecknock Township officials were skeptical that a county health department would benefit residents. Chairman Jerry Long voiced concerns about townships being expected to contribute funding. Supervisor Andy Baum indicated he does not have a firm position on the issue and said he is interested in attending the supervisors association meeting.

Quotable: “I’m afraid it’s another county thing that they’re going to push back on us (townships), like the drug task force,” Long said regarding funding for a county public health department. The county and its townships have a long-running dispute over how to fund the county’s drug task force.

Other business: The board appointed Duane Leinbach as emergency management coordinator and supervisor Andy Baum as deputy emergency management coordinator. Baum, who is also township roadmaster, said he already plays an active role in emergencies and explained he is expecting the training available to him as deputy emergency management coordinator to be useful in his role as roadmaster.