When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Supervisors discussed finding someone qualified to serve as the township’s emergency management coordinator.

Background: The township’s former emergency management coordinator, Brian Bauer, resigned in late January. Since supervisors had not yet appointed a deputy emergency management coordinator for the year, there was not anyone available to immediately step into Bauer’s position.

Interim: Roadmaster Andy Baum, who is also a supervisor, was appointed acting emergency management coordinator. Baum will handle any emergencies that may come up before a new coordinator is chosen.

Next steps: Supervisors indicated that they do have an individual in mind for the role, but they have yet to discuss it with the person. The board plans to move quickly and is hoping to appoint a new emergency management coordinator at their March meeting.

Other business: Supervisors voted to send roughly $3,000 in unpaid real estate taxes from 2020 to collections.