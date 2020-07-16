When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, July 14.

What happened: During the board’s first in-person meeting since March, supervisors approved a request to rezone a 4-acre property.

Background: The property, which is along Boulder Hill Road, had been zoned as low residential. The owner requested the property be rezoned as agricultural. The rezoning request was reviewed by the Brecknock Township and Lancaster County planning commissions. Both commissions recommended approving the request. As required by state law, Brecknock residents were given the opportunity to share their opinions on the request with the supervisors.

Next steps: The property owner intends to start a cottage industry, allowable in agricultural areas under certain circumstances. Since part of the property is in the Bowmansville growth area, supervisors will consider removing that portion of the property from the designated growth area.

Other business: Supervisors voted to approve the yearly cost of living adjustment to township employees’ salaries. The board had budgeted for a 3% raise. The raise will not affect the salary of Supervisor Andy Baum, who is also the township roadmaster, because his salary is determined by the township auditors.

Family Fun Night: The board approved a plan by the Brecknock Parks and Recreation Committee to hold Family Fun Night on Aug. 22. Since Bowmansville Days has been canceled, the committee is planning to hold an evening event with a cornhole tournament, volleyball games, candy scramble and food trucks. Approval was conditional on the committee holding the event in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.