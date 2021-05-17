When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution opposing Manheim Township commissioners’ request for Lancaster County to form a public health department.

Background: In April, Brecknock supervisors voted to take no action on Manheim Township’s request for support for the formation of a county public health department. Based on a recommendation from the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors, which opposes forming a public health department, supervisors passed a resolution disapproving the request to form a public health department in order to ensure their objection is on record.

Concerns: Supervisor Andy Baum, who attended the supervisors association’s recent meeting regarding a public health department, said officials at the meeting were concerned about a public health department overseeing issues now handled by townships. Baum said a public health department would oversee sewage disposal, which would end townships’ ability to appoint a sewage enforcement officer. The supervisors association, Baum added, is also concerned that the department would have little oversight and would cost the county millions of dollars.

Quotable: “I hate to sit here and be quiet and for some reason it goes through and they don’t realize how many people oppose it,” Baum said, explaining his reasoning for supporting the resolution.

Other business: The board approved the township’s updated Act 537 plan, which includes a potential expansion of public sewer services in some areas of the township that are zoned as light industrial or may be rezoned as residential in the future. The plan now goes to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for review.