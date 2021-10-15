When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Supervisors voted to move forward with the purchase of property adjoining Brubaker Park and the township office building.

Background: The township has outgrown its current garage and is in the early stages of planning to build a new one. Supervisors are looking to build a garage that has a wash bay and is big enough to store all its equipment indoors. Over the past several years the township has looked into several properties but decided the property adjoining land currently owned by the township was the only parcel that would fully meet the township’s needs.

Financing: After discussions with three different banks, the board chose to pursue a 15-year loan of $694,000 through Ephrata National Bank. The loan will have a fixed interest rate of 2.55% for 10 years and variable rate, with a cap of 3.52%, for the remaining five years. Chairman Jerry Long expects the township to pay a maximum of $157,000 in interest over the course of repayment.

Other funds: Supervisors are waiting for additional federal guidance to be released to determine if American Rescue Plan Act funds could be utilized for the project. The township has also been in contact with State Rep. Mark Gillen, who represents Brecknock Township, to find out if there are any state grants the township could pursue to help fund the new garage.

Quotable: “This is long-term planning,” said Long in explaining how soon the township expects work on the garage to begin.

Other business: The board issued donations to local emergency service agencies. Bowmansville and Fivepointville fire companies received $53,000 each, and Fivepointville Ambulance received $16,000.