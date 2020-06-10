When: Brecknock supervisors meeting, June 9.

What happened: Supervisors approved a plan to hold a day camp at the township’s Brubaker House, provided that the organizers follow Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Background: Pathways, a local homeschool co-op, annually hosts a weeklong summer day camp at the Brubaker House, which is adjacent to Brubaker Park. When the group originally submitted this year’s plan to the township, it was unclear if day camps would be permitted to operate this summer. The Department of Health recently announced that day camps would be allowed in yellow phase counties. Now that Lancaster is in the yellow phase, day camps can be held as long as camp staff follow state guidelines.

Next steps: Pathways will submit documentation to the township detailing how its program will implement health guidelines. Pathways also typically holds classes at the Brubaker House during the school year. Supervisors are expecting them to resume regular classes at the house in the fall.

Quotable: “We've all climbed in our own little corners and sheltered ourselves in place, and it has been a challenging time to stay on top of things,” Chairman Jerry Long said of difficulties stemming from COVID-19. “We’re all in this together so let’s make the best of it.”

Other business: Carolyn Reiste, director of the Adamstown Area Library, provided supervisors with a library update. Reiste said the library will begin offering curbside pickup on June 15. Library patrons can request books on the library’s website or by calling the library. Reiste is planning on the library moving into its new building later this summer. After the library relocates, Reiste is hoping to be able to open for in-person browsing again.