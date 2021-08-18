When: Brecknock Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Supervisors discussed amending the township’s zoning ordinance to specify where solar farms can be built.

Background: The township’s current ordinance allows solar panels for residential use but does not address commercial solar farms. A property owner looking to construct a solar farm would currently have to apply for a special exception. Supervisors are concerned that this process could potentially lead to property owners seeking special exceptions to build solar farms in the township’s primary agricultural zone.

Quotable: “We’re trying to promote the ag district and promote farming and that type of lifestyle,” Chairman Jerry Long said, explaining why the board is concerned about solar farms in the primary agricultural zone.

Next steps: The township solicitor will draft an amendment that would limit the construction of solar farms to the township’s light industrial and secondary agricultural zones. The proposal will be reviewed by the township planning commission prior consideration by the board.

Other business: The board approved a plan to blacktop a path at Brubaker Park for wheelchair access to a fishing dock. The project will cost roughly $7,300 and is not expected to be complete until next year. Supervisors also approved a $16,650 plan to resurface the park’s tennis and basketball courts.