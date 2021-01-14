When: Brecknock Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 12.

n What: The board discussed how to respond to noise complaints about target shooting.

Background: The township has received multiple complaints about shooting noises, mainly coming from a property along Bowmansville Road. Residents have said the noise lasts for hours and typically occurs on weekends.

Legal options: Under state law, townships can only enact ordinances that regulate shooting on private property during nighttime or early morning hours. Supervisors do not plan to enact any such ordinances because they have not received any complaints about shooting noises occurring at night.

Quotable: “It’s close enough to my place that it almost sounds like there’s a war sometimes,” Supervisor Jerry Long said of the high-powered rifle noises residents have reported.

Next steps: Township staff will instruct residents to call police if the shooting is concerning them. If residents call the police while the target shooting is ongoing, police officers will respond and check that participants are using adequate backstop and not endangering any neighbors.

Other business: Township roadmaster Andy Baum reported receiving several complaints about speeding on Horning Road. Baum is concerned the problem will get worse after the road is repaved later this year. Supervisors decided to post the township’s electronic speed limit sign on the road to gauge how fast drivers are going and help determine if a reduced speed limit is needed.